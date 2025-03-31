Virtu Financial LLC Has $91,000 Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,223,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,189,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,257,000. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,248,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 83,164 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIXT stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $741.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.44 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Canada upgraded TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

