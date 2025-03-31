Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,306.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.04. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.82.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $875.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.66 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

