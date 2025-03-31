Virtu Financial LLC Invests $107,000 in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,295,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in GoodRx by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,228,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 342,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 58,610 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $5,675,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 58,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDRX opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

GDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

