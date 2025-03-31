Virtu Financial LLC Invests $85,000 in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $94,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.
TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 4.1 %
NYSE:TRTX opened at $8.02 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $649.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a current ratio of 156.81.
TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.98 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. Equities analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.00%.
About TPG RE Finance Trust
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
