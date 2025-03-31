Virtu Financial LLC Invests $85,000 in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $94,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:TRTX opened at $8.02 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $649.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a current ratio of 156.81.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.98 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. Equities analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.