Virtu Financial LLC Invests $92,000 in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koss by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Koss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of Koss stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $45.35 million, a PE ratio of -60.63 and a beta of -0.93. Koss Co. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $18.73.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%.

Koss Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

