Virtu Financial LLC Invests $94,000 in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 10,960 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $137,219.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,391 shares in the company, valued at $16,431,135.32. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $107,556.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 708,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,373.95. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,859 shares of company stock valued at $326,458 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Read Our Latest Report on VIR

About Vir Biotechnology

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.