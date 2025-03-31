Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 30.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of VYGR opened at $3.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.99. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on VYGR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.97.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Voyager Therapeutics
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.