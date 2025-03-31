Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $126,000 Investment in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

NYSE:NEXA opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $813.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.20). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $740.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

