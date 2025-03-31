Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $96,000 Investment in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 187.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 143,072 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 301,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 130,204 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 556,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 102,195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 89,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,945,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 64,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 195,593 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,564,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,953,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,631,136. The trade was a 9.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Greg Keenan sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $97,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,312. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,094 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AUPH opened at $8.29 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.