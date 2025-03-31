Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 70,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDIT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 133.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 302,652 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 46.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 56,986 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 110.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 106,684 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Trading Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.88. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EDIT
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Editas Medicine
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.