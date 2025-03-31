Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 70,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDIT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 133.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 302,652 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 46.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 56,986 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 110.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 106,684 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.88. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 340.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

