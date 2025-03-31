Virtu Financial LLC Takes $84,000 Position in Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CLDI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CLDI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 73,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Get Calidi Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CPR Investments Inc. grew its stake in Calidi Biotherapeutics by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in Calidi Biotherapeutics by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 80,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NYSE:CLDI opened at $0.65 on Monday. Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CLDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calidi Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.