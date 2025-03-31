Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 249.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,797,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282,709 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $18,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.37 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

