Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Up 18.5% – What’s Next?

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.5% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 167,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 40,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Ximen Mining Stock Up 18.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25. The company has a market cap of C$9.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

