Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,113,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,857,000 after buying an additional 67,742 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

ZBRA opened at $280.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $266.75 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

