10,000 Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after buying an additional 39,351 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,966,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,321,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,169,000 after purchasing an additional 184,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $41,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,695.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $697,212.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,849.33. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,748 shares of company stock worth $833,436 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNET has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.68. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

