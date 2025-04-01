22,100 Shares in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.02. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $1,636,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 204,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,186,134.30. This trade represents a 16.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $84,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,606.92. This represents a 6.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,922 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

