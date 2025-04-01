ABM Industries Q2 EPS Forecast Increased by Zacks Research

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for ABM Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of ABM opened at $47.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,774.72. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $224,153.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at $978,137.16. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 834.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

