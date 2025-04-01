Acumen Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Price

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.10 to C$0.15 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.53.

TSE TWM opened at C$0.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$116.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.86.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

