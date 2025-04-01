Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $590.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $650.00 to $590.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.54.

Adobe Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $383.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a 1 year low of $374.50 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $430.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,553,035,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 82,528.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,513 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $937,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 1,414.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 889,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,321,000 after purchasing an additional 830,300 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,750,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

