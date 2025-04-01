Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,310,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 12,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Get Affirm alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna cut Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Affirm to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53. Affirm has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -69.52 and a beta of 3.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,282.66. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,986,000. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,301 shares of company stock worth $3,920,543 in the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.