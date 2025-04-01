Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.0 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $108.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

