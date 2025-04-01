American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 604,924 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,611,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,924 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $17,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.25. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

