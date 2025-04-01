American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,070 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $15,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palliser Capital UK Ltd raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,188,000 after acquiring an additional 674,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,606,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1,773.2% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 426,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,340,000 after purchasing an additional 358,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,026,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $2.23 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

