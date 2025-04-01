American Century Companies Inc. Buys 26,234 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $16,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,668,000. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 182,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,480 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $165.59 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.69 and a 1 year high of $236.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.44 and its 200 day moving average is $179.14.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

