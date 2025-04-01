American Century Companies Inc. Buys 27,619 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.30% of Cytokinetics worth $16,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checkpoint Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. now owns 466,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,648,000 after buying an additional 276,813 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at about $11,336,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,143,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,399,000 after purchasing an additional 167,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 109,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 450,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,192,000 after buying an additional 102,457 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of CYTK opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.95. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Callos sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $123,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,329.44. The trade was a 7.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,621.72. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,525 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

