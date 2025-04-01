American Century Companies Inc. Buys 5,286 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $294.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.53 and a twelve month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 41.58%.

In related news, insider Kurt Lefevere sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.17, for a total value of $474,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,240.54. The trade was a 50.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter L. Nelson sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $181,706.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,811.50. This trade represents a 45.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,604. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $345.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.47.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

