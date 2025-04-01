American Century Companies Inc. Buys 89,508 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,010 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,508 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $17,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $282,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,659,427 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $133,876,000 after acquiring an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,581,075 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $79,591,000 after acquiring an additional 357,234 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 409,225 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 192,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE LVS opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

