American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 369,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $16,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 5,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in POSCO by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

PKX stock opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.69. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

