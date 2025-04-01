American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,365 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mativ were worth $16,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $4,397,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Mativ by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,090,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 226,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 187,970 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 301,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 77,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mativ by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 555,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

MATV stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $340.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $458.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.70 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Mativ’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

