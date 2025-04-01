American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,108 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,486 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $15,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 39,176,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,194,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,776 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at $28,515,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $6,464,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,116.3% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 269,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 247,692 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE DB opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a $0.5122 dividend. This is an increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DB

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.