American Century Companies Inc. Has $15.34 Million Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,226,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,455 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $15,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BGS. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 87.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 47,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 75,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 67.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 65,011 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 194,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 3,480.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 379,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 368,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BGS opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.87 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $11.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $551.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -23.90%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

