American Century Companies Inc. Has $15 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.08% of Principal Financial Group worth $14,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average is $83.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

