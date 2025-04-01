American Century Companies Inc. Has $16.33 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,145 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $16,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFGC opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFGC. Melius assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Melius Research raised shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

