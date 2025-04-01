American Century Companies Inc. Has $16.67 Million Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 179,904 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $905,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $622,590.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,450. This represents a 42.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,938.24. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,245 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,902 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SKX opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $78.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SKX

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.