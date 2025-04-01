American Century Companies Inc. Has $16.74 Million Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,065 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $16,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth about $7,572,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,967,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,107,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 55.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $5,376,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.03, for a total transaction of $472,952.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $407,882.13. The trade was a 53.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.18, for a total value of $1,014,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,362.48. This represents a 41.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,644 shares of company stock worth $4,494,608 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $519.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $514.78 and its 200-day moving average is $475.94. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $544.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

