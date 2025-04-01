American Century Companies Inc. Has $16.87 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 648,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,305 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $16,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 353.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -42.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGBN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CFO Eric R. Newell acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $614,024.21. This represents a 4.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

