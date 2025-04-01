American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 238.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $15,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 179,713.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,219,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,863,000 after purchasing an additional 39,197,289 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 649,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 321,160 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 267,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after buying an additional 249,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,215,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,807,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.