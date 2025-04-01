American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,640 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.29% of Standard Motor Products worth $15,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 929,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 69,717 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 192,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $299,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,592. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.50. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $35.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $343.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

