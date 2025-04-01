American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 20,134 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.32% of Vista Energy worth $16,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 16,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 3,262.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vista Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Vista Energy Price Performance

Vista Energy stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.55 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%. Equities analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Energy

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.