American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 20,544 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $18,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 388.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 127 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 610 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTS opened at $172.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.49. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.13 and a fifty-two week high of $252.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.25%.

VRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $274.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $221.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.75.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

