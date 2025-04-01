American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 30,537 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,537 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.67% of Nabors Industries worth $16,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth $220,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $90.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

NYSE NBR opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $105.96.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($4.81). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nabors Industries

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.