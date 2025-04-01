American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 3,830 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $16,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Comerica by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 490,468 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,419,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Comerica by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.62.

Shares of CMA opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.65. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

