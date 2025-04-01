American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 42,526 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 428,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,526 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $18,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $475,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 109.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of VERA stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $730,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,989.22. The trade was a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.