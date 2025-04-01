American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 185.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835,144 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.52% of Oscar Health worth $17,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Oscar Health by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

OSCR opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

