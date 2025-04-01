American Century Companies Inc. Sells 106,577 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,577 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $16,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of US Foods by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in US Foods by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,548,000 after buying an additional 2,435,357 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,611,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 659,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,458,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in US Foods by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,299,000 after acquiring an additional 316,061 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Price Performance

US Foods stock opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.55. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USFD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Melius Research raised US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on US Foods

Insider Activity

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.