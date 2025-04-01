American Century Companies Inc. Sells 4,978 Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 559,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TWFG were worth $17,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TWFG during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TWFG during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TWFG during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of TWFG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TWFG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

TWFG stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 122.61 and a current ratio of 122.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. TWFG, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $36.50.

TWFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of TWFG from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of TWFG in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TWFG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

