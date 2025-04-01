American Century Companies Inc. Sells 57,620 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,199,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,620 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 4.48% of Luxfer worth $15,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Luxfer alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXFR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Luxfer by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,725,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,559 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Luxfer by 10.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 75.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Luxfer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Luxfer in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Luxfer Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.83 million, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.50 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Luxfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.