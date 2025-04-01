American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on AHR. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of -63.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -370.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.