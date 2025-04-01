American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on AHR. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.
American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance
American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -370.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Healthcare REIT
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
