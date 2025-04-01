Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stake Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,667,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after buying an additional 242,672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 565,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 225,222 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 184.6% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 258,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 167,735 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

