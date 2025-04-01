Analysts Issue Forecasts for BRP’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:DOO)

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for BRP in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on BRP from C$82.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BRP from C$98.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BRP from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$78.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.23.

BRP stock opened at C$48.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79. The firm has a market cap of C$3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. BRP has a 52 week low of C$47.16 and a 52 week high of C$102.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

